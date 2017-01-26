Accessibility links

Noah Gundersen performs on this week's Mountain Stage.

Noah Gundersen On Mountain Stage

Seattle singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A wizened folk soul in a young indie rocker's body, the 27-year-old Pacific Northwester has spent the last decade using his introspective songwriting as a means of navigating life and wrestling self-doubt (a process that, according to Larry Groce, you can never start too young). Gundersen's evocative lyrics and minimal instrumentation make for an exquisite experience that shares the same cinematic intimacy as the music of Iron & Wine and Damien Rice.

Gundersen's most recent solo release is Carry The Ghost, out now on Dualtone Records.

SET LIST
  • "Halo (Disappear/Reappear)"
  • "Show Me The Light"
  • "The Difference"
  • "Jealous Love"
  • "Selfish Art"
More From Folk

Jonathan Edwards On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jonathan Edwards On Mountain Stage

The veteran songwriter plays music from his latest album, Tomorrow's Child, live in West Virginia.

Jonathan Edwards On Mountain Stage

Kinky Friedman On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Kinky Friedman On Mountain Stage

The political songwriter and musical provocateur performs live in Charleston, W.Va.

Kinky Friedman On Mountain Stage

Tall Heights On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tall Heights On Mountain Stage

The progressive folk duo makes its Mountain Stage debut with a live set in Charleston, W.Va.

Tall Heights On Mountain Stage

Christian Lopez Band On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Christian Lopez Band On Mountain Stage

The up-and-coming Americana outfit plays songs from its debut album, Onward, live in West Virginia.

Christian Lopez Band On Mountain Stage

Wayne Henderson On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Wayne Henderson On Mountain Stage

Hear the renowned luthier and finger-picking legend play a live set in Abingdon, Va.

Wayne Henderson On Mountain Stage

John Paul White On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

John Paul White On Mountain Stage

The singer-songwriter plays songs from his long-awaited second solo release, Beulah, live onstage.

John Paul White On Mountain Stage

Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter play songs from her second solo album, In The Magic Hour, live onstage.

Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

