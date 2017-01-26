Gallant Goes Global In New Song, 'Cave Me In'

Anyone who'd had as impressive a year as Gallant just did could easily hang back for a bit. The fast-rising R&B singer wrapped up 2016 with a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and a Grammy nomination for his freewheeling-yet-suave debut album, Ology. Luckily for lovers of heart-stopping falsettos everywhere, Gallant's keeping the music coming, starting with a new single that suggests he's intent on nothing short of global domination.

"Cave Me In" is a simmering, cosmopolitan '90s throwback that features Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo and Korean-American singer Eric Nam, each of whom is a star in South Korea. The three artists teamed up after Gallant, a self-identified K-pop fan, was invited to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in December.

In the accompanying video for "Cave Me In," Gallant — who was raised not far outside D.C. and now calls Los Angeles home — takes on another major world city. The clip finds him and his collaborators inhabiting the nighttime streets of Hong Kong, seeming wholly at home as they brood about love's extremes in the neon-lit spaces between skyscrapers and subway platforms.