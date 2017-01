Ty Segall's scorching live set has made him a music-festival favorite. The prolific garage rocker brought his explosive sound to KCRW's studio to premiere songs from his new, self-titled album — including this one, "Break A Guitar."

Set List

"Break A Guitar"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

