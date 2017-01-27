Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Missy Elliott Returns, Hits Reset With 'I'm Better (Feat. Lamb)'

When Missy Elliott tells you, "I'm better," you sit down and listen. Or you go through several costume changes on an Afro-futuristic dancefloor and in a disco swimming pool, as seen in a video directed by Dave Meyers and Missy Elliot.

It's been over a decade since her last full album, The Cookbook, but in the last couple of years, Elliott has come back with a few singles that are just enough to make us remember why she's so vital and why we miss her deeply.

"I'm Better" was produced by and features Lamb, who offers the sly hook, but Elliott's bravado and faith in female camaraderie is clearly the center of this minimalist track. "Man I'm 3000, I'm Andre," she raps. "Yo Missy talk big, I'm so grande / Bruce Lee on the beat, I don't compete with none of these geeks / I just rant like I'm Kanye." Missy doesn't want any foolishness; she continues, "He watchin' my body like he watchin' Scandal / But I'm just here with my girls."

"I'm Better" is out now.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Watch Parker Millsap Play One For The End Of The World

Watch

Parker Millsap performs live for Austin City Limits. Scott Newton/Courtesy of KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits hide caption

toggle caption Scott Newton/Courtesy of KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits

All Songs TV

Watch Parker Millsap Play One For The End Of The World

Millsap delivers a staggering rendition of "The Very Last Day" in an Austin City Limits performance.

Gallant Goes Global In New Song, 'Cave Me In'

Watch

Gallant (center) collaborates with Korean musicians Tablo (left) and Eric Nam on the new song "Cave Me In." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Gallant Goes Global In New Song, 'Cave Me In'

Gallant meets stars Eric Nam and Tablo on the streets of Hong Kong in this new video.

Back To Top