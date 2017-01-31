Ruby Amanfu On Mountain Stage

The Ghanaian-born, Nashville-raised vocalist Ruby Amanfu is a true chameleon in the music world, adapting to musical styles that range from bluesy R&B and rootsy pop to garage rockabilly and beyond. In recent years, Amanfu's versatile vibrato has made her a go-to collaborator and musical companion for artists like Jack White, Hozier, Patti LaBelle, and Sara Bareilles. She's so good at blending into the musical landscape, in fact, that listeners might not have even noticed her contributions to Beyonce's 2016 song "Don't Hurt Yourself." But for this performance, Amanfu shows her voice can stir souls all by itself.

Amanfu's latest release is Standing Still, a record of deep cuts ranging from a Patrick Carney-produced cover of Brandi Carlile's "Shadow On The Wall" to a smoky take on Kanye West's 2008 track "Street Lights." That album is out now on Thirty Tigers/Rival & Co Records. For this set, Amanfu is joined by Jeremy Fetzer, a Nashville multi-instrumentalist who'd dropped by Mountain Stage just a few months prior with his own band Steelism.

SET LIST