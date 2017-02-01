Accessibility links

'Overnight' Success Maggie Rogers Shares Alluring New Video For 'On + Off'

Maggie Rogers, the electro-pop singer made famous by Pharrell's dumbstruck endorsement last year, has a gift for making music - and visual art - you can't ignore. Her latest is a ridiculously magnetic video for the song "On + Off," one of three singles she's released. (Still no full-length.) Rogers joins a trio of women for a surprising, sometimes twitchy synchronized dance routine brilliantly choreographed by Monica Mirabile of the FLUCT performance group.

Since stunning Pharrell with her song "Alaska" (which has been streamed nearly 26 million times) Rogers has released just two other songs. Her first official EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, is due out Feb. 16 on Capitol Records.

Watch Rogers' video for "Alaska" and hear the single "Dog Years."

