Harmonies To Fall For: All Our Exes Live In Texas

I'm a sucker for harmony and a good melody, so by a minute into hearing "Boundary Road" I immediately put All My Exes Live In Texas on my SXSW calendar. What's funny is that, despite their namesake, Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are from Australia, not Austin, though their country flair clearly has its roots south of the Mason-Dixon. The four have even taken the guitar pop of fellow countrymen Tame Impala covering their hit "Eventually" and sweetened it with accordion, mandolin, ukulele, acoustic guitar and those voices.

You'll hear this combination clearly on "Boundary Road," which we're premiering today. The song addresses the societal pressure of keeping your emotions together, of being a role model, of not falling apart. Singer and guitarist Katie Wighton told me the origins of the song in an email — it all began simply enough, at breakfast with her "mum."

"Something happened and all of a sudden we were having this huge fight on Boundary Street, in Brisbane's West End. I don't even remember what it was about but eventually she broke down and said 'What if I want to be the one to fall apart once in a while?' My mum is pretty amazing at pretending things are okay when they really aren't. I suppose most parents are. This song is for anyone who feels like they have to be strong and brave for those around them. I hope it gives you permission to fall apart every now and then."

When art works, it takes the personal and presents it as universal; All Our Exes Live In Texas have reached that ideal lovingly here.

The band's debut album When We Fall is out March 3.

