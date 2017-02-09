Accessibility links

BadBadNotGood, 'In Your Eyes' (Live)KCRW

Combining their formal jazz training with their love of hip-hop, the members of the Canadian quartet BadBadNotGood have carved out a niche all their own. Fellow Toronto native Charlotte Day Wilson joined them in KCRW's studio for a performance of "In Your Eyes," a favorite from the band's latest release, IV.

Set List
  • "In Your Eyes"

Photo: Spencer C. Amonwatvorakul/KCRW.

Watch BadBadNotGood's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

