Watch Little Dragon's Video For The New Single, 'High'

It can't be a coincidence that Little Dragon released a sexy, consumption-focused new single, "High," on February 14, of all days. This paean to loose trips and close touches is a reliable soundtrack to a narcotized Valentine's Day in with a main squeeze.

Singer Yukimi exhales: "I press / My head on your shoulder / There's nowhere else I'd rather be / Right there / A little but slower / Feel free to roll / Another one for me."

The song is the first single from Gothenberg, Sweden's renowned four-piece since 2014's house-referencing "Let Go." Little Dragon was most recently featured on Flume's "Take A Chance," from the Grammy Award-winning Skin (the album took Best Dance Album this past Sunday).