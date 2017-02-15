Accessibility links

Agnes Obel

Agnes Obel, a Danish singer and writer of deeply alluring music, brought her work into what you could call its opposite — an office in the daylight. While the setting is a bit contrary to her carefully plotted, vocally dense songs, she mapped out a strategy which included her own reverb and monitor mix in the (successful, I think) hope of giving the Tiny Desk an aesthetic more suitable to these focused and powerful songs.

And so, today we have Agnes Obel performing three songs from the enchanting Citizen of Glass alongside her band — keeping it sonically spare with just the right touch of keyboard and cello.

Set List
  • "It's Happening Again"
  • "Golden Green"
  • "Stone"
Musicians

Agnes Obel (vocals, keys); Charlotte Danhier (keys, backup vocals); Kristina Koropecki (cello, backup vocals); Marianne Lewandowski (backup vocals, percussion)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Becky Harlan, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Jenny Gathright; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

