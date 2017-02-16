Accessibility links

Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Brooke Waggoner performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Brooke Waggoner performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Brooke Waggoner On Mountain Stage

Brooke Waggoner On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515456759/515555873" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Nashville singer-songwriter Brooke Waggoner returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A frequent collaborator for Jack White and Beck, Waggoner makes music that's "less rawk, more Rachmaninov," using her classical background to bend indie folk-pop conventions to her whim.

Waggoner wrote and produced all songs, poems and orchestral arrangements on her latest release, Sweven, which is out now on her own label, Swoon Moon Music. Waggoner is joined in this set by Brad Odum on drums and Juan Solorzano on guitar and bass.

SET LIST
  • "Widowmaker"
  • "Pennies And Youth"
  • "Proof"
  • "Adults"
  • "The Splitting Of Yourself In Two"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Rock

Guster On Mountain Stage

Listen

Guster performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Guster On Mountain Stage

The seminal pop-rock quartet returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va.

Guster On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514075166/514076224" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Agnes Obel, 'Familiar' (Live)

Agnes Obel performs live for KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic. Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW hide caption

toggle caption Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW

Favorite Sessions

Agnes Obel, 'Familiar' (Live)

KCRW

The Danish singer performs a song from her gorgeously intimate new record, Citizen Of Glass.

First Watch: Fawn, 'Good Earth'

Watch

Fawn is Anne Malin Ringwalt and William Johnson. Courtesy of the artist. hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist.

Music

First Watch: Fawn, 'Good Earth'

The Boston-based duo Fawn explores love, sexuality and spirituality in a twisted new song and video.

Back To Top