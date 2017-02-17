Accessibility links

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Trudy Pitts performs on this week's Piano Jazz. Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images hide caption

Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images

Trudy Pitts performs on this week's Piano Jazz.

Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images

Trudy Pitts On Piano Jazz

Organist, arranger, composer, teacher and singer Trudy Pitts (1932 – 2010) earned a reputation not only for her technical prowess, but also for her ability to convey a wide range of emotions through her playing. Her formal training was classical: She studied piano at Juilliard and Temple University, but came to jazz by way of the organ. In this 1992 episode of Piano Jazz, Pitts' sensitive touch is apparent when she solos on "A Child Is Born." Then she and host Marian McPartland create a memorable "Mood Indigo."

Originally broadcast in 1992.

Set List
  • "Stolen Moments" (Nelson)
  • Medley: "Jesus Loves The Little Children"/"Jesus Loves Me" (Woolston, Root/Warner)
  • "When You Wish Upon A Star" (Harline, Washington)
  • "This Time The Dream's On Me" (Arlen)
  • "Anicia" (Pitts)
  • "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" (McHugh, Fields)
  • "A Child Is Born" (Jones)
  • "Mood Indigo" (Ellington)
