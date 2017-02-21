Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Watch Spoon's Strange New Video, 'Can I Sit Next To You'

Spoon's latest video is a surreal, black-and-white tale shrouded in mystery. Nearly everyone in this three-and-a-half minute, funk-inspired jam wears a creepy mask or some sort of ogre costume while riding bikes, dancing, chasing and intermittently accosting one another. It's anyone's guess what it's all about, but it's a curious and compelling watch.

"Can I Sit Next To You" itself has been a bit of a mystery until now. For the past several months, bits of the song have been used as background music in various clubs and venues. The house band for the Late Show With Stephen Colbert has performed it going into commercial breaks, and American Airlines has been using it as unidentified boarding music.

The video was directed by Marcel Dzama. "Can I Sit Next To You" is from Spoon's upcoming full-lenght, Hot Thoughts, due out March 17 on Matador.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top