Dirty Dozen Brass Band

They're simply an abundance of euphoria. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band blasted the Tiny Desk with a Sousaphone, trumpets, saxophones, guitar and drums, at stunning volume, for a joyful celebration.

This band has been mixing be-bop and funk for 40 years. Around this time of year, when Mardi Gras revelry is fueled by New Orleans jazz, it was so good to feel their sounds in the office. Since today is Fat Tuesday — just before Lent and its fasts begin for some — we are sharing the party we hosted, filled with brass and sass from this fixture of great American music. Enjoy.

Funeral For A Friend is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Use Your Brain"
  • "Best Of All"
  • "Tomorrow"
  • "My Feet Can't Fail Me Now"

Musicians

Roger Lewis (baritone sax); Gregory Davis (trumpet, vocals); Kevin Harris (tenor sax, vocals); Efrem Towns (trumpet, vocals); Kirk Joseph (sousaphone); Julian Addison (drums); Takeshi Shimmura (guitar)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Maia Stern; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

