Gabriel Garzón-Montano, 'Crawl' (Live)KCRW

Gabriel Garzón-Montano is one of the most promising new artists of 2017. His full-length debut on Los Angeles label Stones Throw, Jardín, is a solid listen from front to back, and his sexy, soulful songs have been a favorite on KCRW's airwaves. He and his drummer performed our current favorite, "Crawl," live in our studio.

  • "Crawl"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Gabriel Garzón-Montano's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

