Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
Jonny Look YouTube

All Songs TV

First Watch: Thao's 'Meticulous Bird,' A Hammering Beat With A Powerful Message

It may be easy, as you focus in on the sharp synths, rolling bass and snapping drums (one can hardly be blamed) driving "Meticulous Bird" to miss the remarkable message being sung by Thao Nguyen, leader of Thao And The Get Down Stay Down.

At the heart of its lyrics, Thao told me, is a "reclamation of the body." It's a song for survivors of sexual violence, a catchy chorus cloaked around a driven beat, which sees Thao dressed and dancing sharply — in a purple paisley jumpsuit.

"Meticulous Bird" is from A Man Alive, an album I've now enjoyed and lived with for just about year now. I love finding new and powerful meanings within this song — Thao told me that she's thrilled to learn more about the songs she writes by performing them for the past year:

"Never have I felt more energized or connected or grateful onstage than in the performance of this song. I have loved nothing more, nor have I ever felt more honored, than to share very raw and heartfelt moments with people to whom this song has meant something.

"I've danced a lot more than I expected while performing 'Meticulous Bird' onstage, that's why I wanted to dance in the video. I've never performed it live in a purple paisley jumpsuit, but the jumpsuit is part of the being free. I've never had such an emotive outlet via song as I have in this one — that is demonstrated in my straight-to-camera moments.

"Director Jonny Look gave me the opportunity to present the song in all its facets: the darkness, the dark humor, the unfettered anger and the complexities of moving on from violation and how the memory of trespass rises to the fore and then recedes into the every day.

"My ongoing hope for 'Meticulous Bird' is that a survivor of any kind would hear it and want to use it; to celebrate their sovereignty, to remind themselves of their power, to warn those who would exploit the vulnerabilities of others that such trespasses against the humanity of one or many will never go unanswered. My updated, amended hope for 'Meticulous Bird' is that it is just one contribution of an endless many in the efforts to resist and to notify whoever needs notifying: you have no idea how ferocious we can and will be."

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down will be back on tour in March. See it more than once.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top