First Watch: Thao's 'Meticulous Bird,' A Hammering Beat With A Powerful Message

"Never have I felt more energized or connected or grateful onstage than in the performance of this song. I have loved nothing more, nor have I ever felt more honored, than to share very raw and heartfelt moments with people to whom this song has meant something.

"I've danced a lot more than I expected while performing 'Meticulous Bird' onstage, that's why I wanted to dance in the video. I've never performed it live in a purple paisley jumpsuit, but the jumpsuit is part of the being free. I've never had such an emotive outlet via song as I have in this one — that is demonstrated in my straight-to-camera moments.

"Director Jonny Look gave me the opportunity to present the song in all its facets: the darkness, the dark humor, the unfettered anger and the complexities of moving on from violation and how the memory of trespass rises to the fore and then recedes into the every day.

"My ongoing hope for 'Meticulous Bird' is that a survivor of any kind would hear it and want to use it; to celebrate their sovereignty, to remind themselves of their power, to warn those who would exploit the vulnerabilities of others that such trespasses against the humanity of one or many will never go unanswered. My updated, amended hope for 'Meticulous Bird' is that it is just one contribution of an endless many in the efforts to resist and to notify whoever needs notifying: you have no idea how ferocious we can and will be."