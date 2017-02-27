Accessibility links

Joni Deutsch

Considering his past life as a professor of film, it would only make sense for singer-songwriter Sam Beam to produce such cinematic neo-folk music as Iron & Wine. That stripped-down, emotionally compelling work continues on his latest release, Love Letter For Fire, a collaborative record with the California-born, Manchester-dwelling artist Jesca Hoop. With "We Two Are A Moon," a cut from that release, Iron & Wine joined us live in Charleston, W.Va. as part of Mountain Stage's 33rd anniversary celebration.

SET LIST
  • "We Two Are A Moon"

Watch the rest of Iron & Wine's Mountain Stage performances on VuHaus.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

