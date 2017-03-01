Accessibility links

HoneyHoney performs on Mountain Stage.

HoneyHoney performs on Mountain Stage.

HoneyHoney On Mountain Stage

HONEYHONEY on Mountain Stage

The Los Angeles-based roots duo HoneyHoney makes its Mountain Stage debut at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Suzanne Santo and Ben Jaffe's latest release as HoneyHoney, titled III, was produced by the legendary Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson). Cobb's touch accentuates the soul-stomping outfit's brand of West Coast country-rock with a Southern soul.

For this set, the duo is joined by drummer Conor Meehan, an in-demand sideman who's previously worked with Dr. John, Reggie Workman and John Medeski & Chris Wood.

SET LIST
  • "Big Man"
  • "Burned Me Out"
  • "Back To You"
  • "Thin Line"
