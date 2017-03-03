Ahmad Jamal On Piano Jazz

One of the most popular stylists in contemporary jazz, pianist Ahmad Jamal has been a major force on the jazz recording scene ever since his 1958 live album, made at Chicago's Pershing Lounge. On this 1985 episode of Piano Jazz, Jamal reprises two classics from that session — "Poinciana" and "But Not For Me" — in duets with Marian McPartland. Jamal solos on Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday," and he and McPartland close the program with a final duet on Dizzy Gillespie's "Woody 'N' You."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1985.

Set List