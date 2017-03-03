Accessibility links

Pianist Ahmad Jamal performs on this week's Piano Jazz.

Ahmad Jamal On Piano Jazz

One of the most popular stylists in contemporary jazz, pianist Ahmad Jamal has been a major force on the jazz recording scene ever since his 1958 live album, made at Chicago's Pershing Lounge. On this 1985 episode of Piano Jazz, Jamal reprises two classics from that session — "Poinciana" and "But Not For Me" — in duets with Marian McPartland. Jamal solos on Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday," and he and McPartland close the program with a final duet on Dizzy Gillespie's "Woody 'N' You."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1985.

Set List
  • "Spain" (Corea)
  • "Without You" (Jamal)
  • "Ill Wind" (Koehler, Arlen)
  • "But Not For Me" (Gershwin)
  • "Close Enough For Love" (Mandel, Williams)
  • "Polka Dots And Moonbeams" (Burke, Van Heusen)
  • "Firefly" (Jamal)
  • "Poinciana" (Bernier, Simon)
  • "Woody 'N' You" (Gillespie)
