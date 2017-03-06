Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
Darcy Prendergast and Mike Greaney YouTube

All Songs TV

First Watch: Neil Young's 'Peace Trail' Paints Its Way Across America

When Neil Young gets fired up, sometimes his best music comes to pass. Just weeks after the election, Neil Young released his second album of 2016, the quietly optimistic Peace Trail, recorded in "about a week" according to The Los Angeles Times, with drummer Jim Keltner and bassist Paul Bushnell. The largely acoustic record's title track closes with classic electric-Neil, but is driven by classic lyrical-Neil:

Think I'll hit the Peace Trail
Take a trip back home to my old town
'Cause everyone back there says
Something new is growing

There's a sense of both sadness in the way the world is changing and vigor in a mission to keep the planet on track as Young sees it. All of these sentiments are set to beautifully spare animated vignettes directed by Darcy Prendergast and Mike Greaney.

The pair told me via email that this song had inspired them to use a traditional approach to accompany that "rich, organic, Neil Young sound. [We] felt the paint-on-glass technique was the most symbiotic. This approach, combined with the painterly compositions of sweeping American landscapes, is narratively served up as a love letter to the older generation."

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

Watch

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs of Oh Pep! Wilk/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Wilk/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

A captivating new animated video from Australia's Oh Pep! tells the story of entangled lovers.

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top