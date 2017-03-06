Accessibility links

Watch: Girlpool Goes Big (If Just A Little) And Lovingly Gross In '123' Video

On "123," Girlpool's foundation remains the same: Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad still sing in unison, somewhere between a yelp and an outcry. The guitar and bass counter their voices, as if telling a story within a story about friendship and failure. Girlpool's power has always been understated strength in small numbers — and then the drummer kicks in and and this small world opens up just a little more.

With the billowing "123," Girlpool announces its second album, Powerplant, as well as a jump up to a new label home, ANTI-, which means they now share a label with Neko Case, Title Fight and Deafheaven. It comes with a music video directed by Nick Rattigan and featuring Sally Spitz from the L.A. post-punk band French Vanilla in what the band tells The Fader is "a relationship that simultaneously exists as toxic and loving."

Powerplant comes out May 12 on ANTI-. Watch Girlpool's Tiny Desk Concert.

