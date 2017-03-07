Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
Vevo

All Songs TV

First Watch: Sigrid, 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

From a tiny city in Norway comes a young woman with a powerful voice. "Don't Kill My Vibe" is the debut single from Sigrid. I took this as a "kiss off" song, but the beauty of this track is how malleable it feels in so many situations, from workmates to everyday frustrations.

I was drawn to the simple settings of the video. Sigrid looks comfortable sitting on a bed, then on a piano stool and it feels like she must home. But after giving it more thought, it looks too settled for a twenty-year-old. Sigrid wrote and told me it was actually her childhood home in Ålesund. "It's the most beautiful city in Norway (hehe)," she says, "surrounded by the big sea and huge mountains and it's a really cozy place. My childhood home is very important to me, and I miss my family all the time. The piano in our house is from around 1900, and is probably my best friend in addition to my human friends. I'm lucky to have had my childhood in Ålesund, and it's definitely a cool place to visit!"

Sigrid wrote her first music living there and put out songs when she was still in high school and already getting play on national radio. When she was 18 she left Ålesund and moved to Bergen and fit into the music scene there. She's now signed to Island Records, moving between Bergen and London. I expect more soon from Sigrid, but for now enjoy her first major release.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

Watch

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs of Oh Pep! Wilk/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Wilk/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

A captivating new animated video from Australia's Oh Pep! tells the story of entangled lovers.

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top