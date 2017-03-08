Accessibility links

Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations

Credit: Folk Alley

Favorite Sessions

Nikki Lane, 'Highway Queen' (Live)Folk Alley

Approaching life with an eyes-wide-open, take-no-prisoners attitude, outlaw-country rocker Nikki Lane is a musician who's so spunky and so tough that there's nothing in the world that scares her. She's in charge of her own destiny and she does what she wants to do, when she wants to do it. That's the persona she presents, anyway, in "Highway Queen," the title track from her new recording.

And it is a persona, Lane says. She created this invincible character to handle the challenges that come along with being on the road non-stop for weeks and months at a time — challenges no real human could handle.

It's hard to imagine Lane being nervous about anything. She's edgy and earnest when she sings, belting out the lyrics and telling the story with confidence, and there's a core of strength in her every guitar strum. But she says it was a bit daunting to walk into the studio earlier this year at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida without her band.

It was a stripped-down version of "Highway Queen" that Lane presented with her bandmate (and partner) Jonathan Tyler. She needn't have worried, though: The sound these two guitars and two voices make together is strong and self-assured. These two obviously believe in what they're doing — and, when you watch them in action, you will too.

SET LIST
  • "Highway Queen"

Video produced by Linda Fahey (Folk Alley) and Jeff Oehler, Sue Bibeau, and Redia Spada (Beehive Productions).

Watch Nikki Lane's full Folk Alley session from the 30A Songwriters Festival at FolkAlley.com.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Country

Maren Morris: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Maren Morris performs perform a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 16, 2017. (Claire Harbage/NPR) Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Maren Morris

One of the newest Grammy winners stops by the Tiny Desk to share her winking, sometimes tongue-in-cheek songs.

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

Listen

Wynonna Judd performing live on Mountain Stage in Charleston, W.Va. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

Hear Wynonna Judd and her band play gutsy blues and sweet country-pop songs live onstage.

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/499500757/499639557" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

Listen

Robbie Fulks. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

Hear the subversive alt-country singer-songwriter perform live in Lexington, Ky.

Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/491078569/491078961" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Margo Price performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Hear the country singer blaze through a set that demonstrates she's forging her own path.

Margo Price, Live In Concert

Listen · 48:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/488567946/489335199" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

Listen

Darrell Scott Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter pay tribute to his mentor, Guy Clark, live on stage in West Virginia.

Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/486632753/486639734" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top