Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Aimee Mann's New Video Is A Star-Packed Drama In Miniature

Aimee Mann has been known to indulge her dark side, in everything from her classic work on the Magnolia soundtrack to a holiday record that really should have been titled A Very Dour Christmas. But she fully leans into the bleakness on her provocatively titled new album, Mental Illness. Mann's ninth full-length solo record — which features contributions from natural allies such as Jonathan Coulton, Ted Leo, Jay Bellerose and John RoderickMental Illness can be punishingly sad, but also breathtakingly pretty.

To those ends, Mann just released a video for a gorgeous single from Mental Illness called "Patient Zero" — though the artist herself only makes a split-second cameo, alongside comedian Tim Heidecker, actor Rich Sommer and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. The dramatic heavy lifting is left to the formidable pairing of actors James Urbaniak and Bradley Whitford, in a story loosely based on Ronald Harwood's 1980 play The Dresser.

"I believe 'Patient Zero' is a song about Hollywood disappointment," the video's director, Daniel Ralson, writes via email. "I wanted to make a video about the same thing, on a smaller scale. James Urbaniak plays the dresser for a fictitious (but very serious) play called The Hermit. Bradley Whitford plays the actor at the heart of the performance. The two men become friends; the dresser is given a gift; their friendship ends. It's about being able to let go of the things we want but can't have."

Aimee Mann's new album, Mental Illness, comes out March 31 via SuperEgo.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

Watch

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs of Oh Pep! Wilk/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Wilk/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

A captivating new animated video from Australia's Oh Pep! tells the story of entangled lovers.

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top