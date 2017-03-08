Watch The Afghan Whigs' Sleazy And Surreal Video For 'Demon In Profile'

The Afghan Whigs embrace the sleaze and surreal in the first single from In Spades. "Demon In Profile" picks up where 2014's Do To The Beast left off, with smeared blue-eyed soul far more sinister than it lets on.

Har Mar Superstar, well, stars in the Phil Harder-directed video as an outsized rock star getting ready for the gig — a perfect role if there ever was one. Not content with a solid treatment, the video is also intercut with occult images of a levitating woman, a blood-stained knife-wielding man in a goat's head and creepy twins mouthing along to Greg Dulli's restrained shriek, "You can believe me now!"

In Spades comes out May 5 on Sub Pop.