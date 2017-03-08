Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Watch The Afghan Whigs' Sleazy And Surreal Video For 'Demon In Profile'

The Afghan Whigs embrace the sleaze and surreal in the first single from In Spades. "Demon In Profile" picks up where 2014's Do To The Beast left off, with smeared blue-eyed soul far more sinister than it lets on.

Har Mar Superstar, well, stars in the Phil Harder-directed video as an outsized rock star getting ready for the gig — a perfect role if there ever was one. Not content with a solid treatment, the video is also intercut with occult images of a levitating woman, a blood-stained knife-wielding man in a goat's head and creepy twins mouthing along to Greg Dulli's restrained shriek, "You can believe me now!"

In Spades comes out May 5 on Sub Pop.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

Watch

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs of Oh Pep! Wilk/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Wilk/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

A captivating new animated video from Australia's Oh Pep! tells the story of entangled lovers.

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

Back To Top