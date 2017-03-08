Accessibility links

Chastity Belt Is Going Hungry In 'Different Now' Video

Seattle is as Seattle does. For the first single off Chastity Belt's upcoming album I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, director Bobby McHugh pays tribute to Temple Of The Dog's video for "Hunger Strike." Plaid, leather jackets, rock beaches, baggy jeans, tall grass, fog, anti-rock star poses, more plaid — it's a goofy scene for a very pretty song that seems to portend a more serious tone for the post-punk band's third album.

I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone comes out June 2 on Hardly Art.

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

Watch

Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs of Oh Pep! Wilk/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Wilk/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Oh Pep! Has A 'Crazy Feel'

A captivating new animated video from Australia's Oh Pep! tells the story of entangled lovers.

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Palehound performs "Holiest" live at Pickathon. Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Liam Gillies/Courtesy of Pickathon

All Songs TV

Watch Palehound Perform 'Holiest' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

The Boston indie-rock band plays a deep cut from its catalog in the woods outside Portland, Ore.

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Watch

A still from Diet Cig's video for "Tummy Ache." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Diet Cig, 'Tummy Ache'

Brooklyn duo Diet Cig lament that "it's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt" — but its new video for the song "Tummy Ache" celebrates exactly that.

