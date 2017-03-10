Joey DeFrancesco On Piano Jazz

Joey DeFrancesco was only 20 years old when he was Marian McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz. Hailed as the new hero of the organ, his stint with Miles Davis brought the classically trained keyboardist national attention. He has since gone on to release more than 30 albums and has earned multiple Grammy nominations. In this 1991 session, DeFrancesco switches to piano to play his own compositions and joins McPartland for "Cherokee."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1991.

