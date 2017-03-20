Accessibility links

Special Series

SXSW Music Festival

Experience the Austin music festival in photos, live sets and slow-motion videos

Credit: NPR

SXSW Music Festival

South X Lullaby: Nina Diaz & Y La Bamba's Luz Elena Mendoza

Nina Diaz and Y La Bamba's Luz Elena Mendoza have never played together, but after NPR Music paired them in the courtyard of St. David's Episcopal Church for a late evening performance, we're beginning to wonder why not. They've both played the Tiny Desk (Diaz twice, once with Girl In A Coma) and both navigate complex emotions and notions of identity in their music. Also, they just sing beautifully together, Mendoza's yodel swirling in Diaz's gritty croon.

Mendoza shares a brand-new song here, "Living Room." When the two harmonize its confession — "I feel like I've been undressing all my thoughts in front of you" — it is, in tandem, starkly intimate and separate.

Nina Diaz's "January 9th" comes from the excellent solo album she released last year, Beat Is Dead. It's a bluesy ballad with a through line of '60s pop, a tribute to her late grandmother, cooed and howled into a warm Austin evening.

Set List
  • Luz Elena Mendoza, "Living Room"
  • Nina Diaz, "January 9th"
CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Aaron Rogosin for NPR; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

Support for NPR Music comes from Blue Microphone.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Iron & Wine On Mountain Stage

Listen

Iron & Wine performs on this week's Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Courtesy of the artist

Mountain Stage

Iron & Wine On Mountain Stage

The seminal indie-folk act makes his debut on Mountain Stage.

Iron & Wine On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519202008/519208909" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
HoneyHoney On Mountain Stage

Listen

HoneyHoney performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

HoneyHoney On Mountain Stage

The Los Angeles roots duo blends West Coast country-rock and Southern soul.

HONEYHONEY on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/517937497/517940922" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
I Draw Slow On Mountain Stage

Listen

I Draw Slow performs on this week's Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

I Draw Slow On Mountain Stage

The Dublin roots band finds new, folky grooves in old-time Appalachian song.

I Draw Slow On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516610454/516611424" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

Watch

Scottish bard Alasdair Roberts will release his new album, Pangs, on Feb. 24. Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City hide caption

toggle caption Ben Webb/Courtesy of Drag City

All Songs TV

Watch Alasdair Roberts' Video For 'Pangs'

The king of Scottish folk singers accepts a crown (of sorts) in this video directed by filmmaker Catriona MacInnes.

Ruby Amanfu On Mountain Stage

Listen

Ruby Amanfu performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage. Josh Saul/ Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/ Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Ruby Amanfu On Mountain Stage

Hear the soulful Nashville singer perform a live set in West Virginia.

Ruby Amanfu On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/512620585/512711035" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Parker Millsap Play One For The End Of The World

Watch

Parker Millsap performs live for Austin City Limits. Scott Newton/Courtesy of KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits hide caption

toggle caption Scott Newton/Courtesy of KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits

All Songs TV

Watch Parker Millsap Play One For The End Of The World

Millsap delivers a staggering rendition of "The Very Last Day" in an Austin City Limits performance.

Noah Gundersen On Mountain Stage

Listen

Noah Gundersen performs on this week's Mountain Stage. Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Noah Gundersen On Mountain Stage

Hear the Seattle singer-songwriter perform music from Carry The Ghost live in Charleston, W.Va.

Noah Gunderson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/511384852/511399220" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top