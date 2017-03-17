Accessibility links

Special Series

SXSW Music Festival

Experience the Austin music festival in photos, live sets and slow-motion videos

Credit: NPR

SXSW Music Festival

South X Lullaby: L.A. Salami

L.A. Salami sings and fingerpicks his acoustic guitar like an old truck winding through windswept blue highways. The British artist's debut album Dancing With Bad Grammar was one of Bob Boilen's top 10 albums of last year, saying it was a "hidden gem in 2016."

Standing on the smoking balcony of a hotel overlooking Austin's downtown skyline, L.A. Salami plays "Day To Day (For 6 Days A Week)" for a small crowd just before midnight. It's a fidgety folk song that works through boredom on public transportation and gruesome deaths on the news, sometimes wrapped up in a love interest that doesn't seem to notice. "Six days a week, can't find my bearings / But to be fair I might of cared / Might of cared if you were there." At the end of the night, a long exhale of the day.

SET LIST
  • "Day To Day (For 6 Days A Week)"
CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

Support for NPR Music comes from Blue Microphone.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Rock

PWR BTTM Unleashes The Glitter At SXSW 2017

Watch

Fear not a high kick. PWR BTTM perform during NPR Music's annual SXSW showcase at Stubb's in Austin, Texas. Adam Kissick for NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR/NPR

SXSW Music Festival

PWR BTTM Unleashes The Glitter At SXSW 2017

PWR BTTM, once two and now four members strong, brought glitter, humor and bombast to the stage at Stubb's this year.

Frank Turner On Mountain Stage

Listen

Frank Turner performs on Mountain Stage this week. Amos Perrine/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Frank Turner On Mountain Stage

The hardcore troubadour makes his Mountain Stage debut, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va.

Frank Turner On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520243747/520247277" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top