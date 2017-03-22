Phoebe Bridgers was one of our top discoveries going into SXSW, a quiet and powerful voice in the loud din of the festival. After she performed at Central Presbyterian Church, a favorite venue among our staff, Bridgers and percussionist Marshall Vore came to Bob Boilen's hotel room just before midnight to play the striking "Smoke Signals."

Stripped of the strings on the studio version, there is still a sweeping quality to this acoustic performance, something like Low's elegiac waltzes blurred into open chords, suitcase percussion, children's toy bells and vocal harmony. You can't help but hang on for dear life.

SET LIST

"Smoke Signals"

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

Support for NPR Music comes from Blue Microphone.