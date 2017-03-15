Accessibility links

Frank Turner performs on Mountain Stage this week. Amos Perrine/Mountain Stage hide caption

Amos Perrine/Mountain Stage

Frank Turner performs on Mountain Stage this week.

Amos Perrine/Mountain Stage

Frank Turner On Mountain Stage

Hardcore troubadour Frank Turner makes his debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. Crowned "the people's prince of punk poetry," Turner began as a member of post-hardcore bands Kneejerk and Million Dead before going solo and creating roaring anti-folk. With dashes of Billy Bragg's wry protest songwriting and The Clash's rebellious rock, Turner fuels his one-man band set with intensity and passion that does not quit: An hour after performing to a theater of 1,000, Turner moved his gear to the nearby hotel lobby and performed a set of fan favorites to a crowd of self-described "Frankophiles."

Turner's sixth full-length release is titled Positive Songs For Negative People, produced by Butch Walker (Gin Wigmore, Brian Fallon) and out now on Xtra Mile Recordings. In late 2016, director Ben Morse released Get Better: A Film About Frank Turner, a rockumentary following the touring life and musical times of Turner over the course of a year.


SET LIST
  • "Get Better"
  • "Love Forty Down"
  • "Substitute"
  • "The Way I Tend to Be"
  • "Rock And Roll"
