Judy Roberts

Judy Roberts

Judy Roberts On Piano Jazz

Pianist and vocalist Judy Roberts is one of Chicago's best-loved musicians. She's an imaginative and insightful pianist with an articulate touch, and her voice readily conveys many different moods. Since beginning her professional music career at age 15, Roberts has traveled the world, gaining fans and garnering critical acclaim. She always keeps her audience enthralled, as she did on this 2003 episode of Piano Jazz, recorded in front of a live audience at NPR Member station WAMC in Albany, N.Y. She performs Marian McPartland's "Twilight World," and the two get together for "Gravy Waltz."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2003.

Set List
  • "Willow Weep For Me" (Ronell)
  • "Twilight World" (McPartland, Mercer)
  • "Gravy Waltz" (Allen, Brown)
  • "Echoes Of Yesterday" (McPartland)
  • "I Didn't Know What Time It Was" (Rodgers, Hart)
  • "You Are There" (Frishberg, Mandel)
  • "Speak Low" (Nash, Weill)
  • "Sweet Lorraine" (Burwell, Parish)
  • "Take The Coltrane" (Ellington)
