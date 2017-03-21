Accessibility links

In embracing the excesses of rock 'n' roll, Bay Area band Thee Oh Sees has gained a reputation as one of the best live acts in the country. The group's show features two drummers, chainsaw-like guitars and vocals so visceral they almost border on the absurd. Oh, and strobe lights. A lot of strobe lights.

Thee Oh Sees' simple, but powerful, formula was on display last summer at Pickathon. This epic performance, recorded at the Woods Stage, highlights the song "Withered Hand" from the band's 2015 release Mutilator Defeated At Last.

This is just the latest episode from the Pickathon Woods Series. These videos are hand-picked by opbmusic to showcase some of the most exciting performances captured at the Woods Stage during Pickathon, a three-day festival held each summer in Happy Valley, Ore. Look for the next premiere in late April.

SET LIST
  • "Withered Hand"
SET LIST
  • "Withered Hand"

