Accessibility links

Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Chely Wright performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Chely Wright performs on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

Chely Wright on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521008203/521011416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Nashville country star Chely Wright makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Wright's musical road has been full of highs and lows. After being named Top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1995, Wright went on to release a string of top-40 country hits like "Shut Up And Drive" and "Single White Female" and dueted with Brad Paisley at the Grand Ole Opry's 75th anniversary. After what she describes as a "breakdown," a "breakthrough" and a "break-up," Wright released her 2010 LP Lifted Off The Ground alongside her memoir Like Me, which details her ups and downs as a closeted lesbian in country music.

After a few years away from music, Wright is back with her eighth studio release, I Am The Rain, produced by Grammy-winning producer Joe Henry and featuring collaborations with Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris and The Milk Carton Kids. For this performance, Wright is joined by the Mountain Stage band and West Virginia super-picker Johnny Staats.

SET LIST
  • "It Was"
  • "Holy War"
  • "Mexico"
  • "Where Will You Be"
  • "Pain"
  • "Tomorrow Is A Long Time"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Country

Maren Morris: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Maren Morris performs perform a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 16, 2017. (Claire Harbage/NPR) Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Maren Morris

One of the newest Grammy winners stops by the Tiny Desk to share her winking, sometimes tongue-in-cheek songs.

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

Listen

Wynonna Judd performing live on Mountain Stage in Charleston, W.Va. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

Hear Wynonna Judd and her band play gutsy blues and sweet country-pop songs live onstage.

Wynonna & The Big Noise On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/499500757/499639557" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

Listen

Robbie Fulks. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

Hear the subversive alt-country singer-songwriter perform live in Lexington, Ky.

Robbie Fulks On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/491078569/491078961" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Margo Price performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Hear the country singer blaze through a set that demonstrates she's forging her own path.

Margo Price, Live In Concert

Listen · 48:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/488567946/489335199" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

Listen

Darrell Scott Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter pay tribute to his mentor, Guy Clark, live on stage in West Virginia.

Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/486632753/486639734" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top