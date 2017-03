The Puerto Rican-born, Brooklyn-based duo Buscabulla plays sensual, salsa-inspired music that members Raquel Berrios and Luis Alfredo Del Valle call "the Caribbean music of the future." We at KCRW have been big fans since the duo's debut EP and were thrilled to host its live West Coast debut.

Set List

"Tártaro"

Photo: Cascade Wilhelm/KCRW.

