Gorillaz Announces New Album, Hits Haunted House In 'Saturnz Barz' Video

Gorillaz — the irreverent, genre-agnostic cartoon band spearheaded by Damon Albarn — has announced a new album, Humanz, out April 28 on Parlophone. The announcement comes with three new songs ("We've Got The Power," "Andromeda" and "Ascension") and a Jamie Hewlett-directed short film for the Popcaan feature "Saturnz Barz."

In the video, Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, 2D and Noodle on a terrifying and weird tour of a haunted house. A slice of pizza sings, Murdoc goes on a naked space quest and Noodle battles a space snake. (A 360-degree video is also available on YouTube.)

The band also announce the Humanz tracklist, and it's predictably overflowing with big-name guest stars.

1. "Ascension" feat. Vince Staples

2. "Strobelite" feat. Peven Everett

3. "Saturnz Barz" feat. Popcaan

4. "Momentz" feat. De La Soul

5. "Submission" feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. "Charger" feat. Grace Jones

7. "Andromeda" feat. D.R.A.M.

8. "Busted and Blue"

9. "Carnival" feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. "Let Me Out" feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. "Sex Murder Party" feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. "She's My Collar" feat. Kali Uchis

13. "Hallelujah Money" feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. "We Got The Power" feat. Jehnny Beth

For those splurging on the "Deluxe" edition stream in Spotify, there's five more tracks and a Carly Simon sighting.

15. "The Apprentice" feat. Rag'n' Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. "Halfway To The Halfway House" feat. Peven Everett

17. "Out Of Body" feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. "Ticker Tape" feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. "Circle Of Friendz" feat. Brandon Markell Holmes