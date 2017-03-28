Slowdive Announces First Album In 22 Years, Shares The Twinkling 'Sugar For The Pill'

Slowdive's first album in 22 years is starting to come along quite blissfully, and now it has a name. A calmly geometric, geologic video for "Sugar For The Pill" announces Slowdive, not to be confused with the band's eponymous EP from 1990.

Like that EP, this new Slowdive feels like an introduction, an acknowledgement of the band's lasting influence on shoegaze and dream-pop, but familiar and different all the same.

The gracefully subdued "Sugar For The Pill" gently moves like fingertips on peach fuzz. From the center of its slow-rolling synths and spaced-out guitars, it spirals out slowly until Simon Scott plays a drum fill that sparks the slow-motion explosion. The production duo in/out captures the uncoiling in shaded shapes that mutate with the music.

Slowdive comes out May 5 on Dead Oceans. Slowdive goes on tour this spring.