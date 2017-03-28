Accessibility links

Don't call it a throwback; call it "American music that never died." With a mix of ragtime, jazz, country blues and Western swing, St. Louis multi-instrumentalist Pokey LaFarge breathes new life (and charm) into traditional roots music. In his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va., LaFarge leads his six-piece band in a rip-roaring performance of "Hard Times Come And Go."

  • "Hard Times Come And Go"

Photo: Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Watch more of Pokey LaFarge's Mountain Stage performance on VuHaus.

