Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

PWR BTTM Confronts Smartphone Loneliness In Its Video For 'Answer My Text'

Let's be real: the lyric video for PWR BTTM's distraught millennial dating anthem "Answer My Text" was super cute. But hey, if you're going to make a "real" video for the same song, might as well go all-out. So here's Liv Bruce screaming the cathartic chorus at non-responders everywhere, surrounded by emoji pillows, duct-taped just out of reach of cellphones and dangling from orange tie-backs in a rental truck. Like you do.

Pageant comes out May 12 on Polyvinyl. Watch PWR BTTM's killer set from NPR Music's SXSW showcase.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Skating Polly's 'Hail Mary' Is Good, Creepy Fun

Watch

A still from Skating Polly's "Hail Mary" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Skating Polly's 'Hail Mary' Is Good, Creepy Fun

The stepsister duo teamed up with Veruca Salt's co-frontwomen to write its New Trick EP. The first single — and its video — gives a warning about poisonous relationships.

Back To Top