Asa Taccone and Matthew "Cornbread" Compton made us wait five years before releasing Plural, the follow-up to Electric Guest's breakout debut album. It was worth the wait. The Los Angeles indie-pop group came out of the gate with the excellent single "Dear To Me," which was a highlight of the band's live set in the KCRW studio.

Set List
  • "Dear To Me"

Photo: Dustin Downing/KCRW.

Watch Electric Guest's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

