Nikki Lane, 'Jackpot' (Live)KCRW

After having two heavy-hitters (Dave Cobb and Dan Auerbach) produce her first two records, Nashville country singer Nikki Lane decided to take things into her own hands for her third, Highway Queen. With her rebellious spirit, keen fashion sense and incredible voice, it's always a treat to host her for a live session. "Jackpot" exemplifies her newfound confidence as a songwriter and producer.

SET LIST

  • "Jackpot"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Nikki Lane's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

Roots-rock band The Black Lillies plays Mountain Stage for the third time. Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

Mountain Stage

The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

The Knoxville roots-rock band returns to Mountain Stage with its signature mix of country, Motown blues and Americana. Hear a live set recorded at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The Black Lillies on Mountain Stage

Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

Otis Gibbs performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

Mountain Stage

Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

The East Nashville raconteur and country-music podcaster makes his Mountain Stage debut with a guitar-slinging performance.

Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

Margo Price On Mountain Stage

Margo Price performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

Mountain Stage

Margo Price On Mountain Stage

The breakout country artist makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Civic Center Little Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Margo Price On Mountain Stage

Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

Chely Wright performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

Mountain Stage

Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

The Nashville country star makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of Ohio University in Athens.

Chely Wright on Mountain Stage

Maren Morris: Tiny Desk Concert

Maren Morris performs perform a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 16, 2017. (Claire Harbage/NPR) Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Tiny Desk

Maren Morris

One of the newest Grammy winners stops by the Tiny Desk to share her winking, sometimes tongue-in-cheek songs.

