Nancy And Beth On Mountain Stage

The self-proclaimed "punk showbiz" duo Nancy And Beth makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Will & Grace comedian Megan Mullally and Friday Night Lights actress Stephanie Hunt bring this choreographed, bespectacled, Mae West-meets-folk vaudeville act to life.

Nancy And Beth's self-titled debut is out now via Hepursef Records. This performance includes a mix of covers from artists including Wynona Carr, Lou Rawls and Roebuck "Pops" Staples — and, yes, there's even a deadpan rendition of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her."

SET LIST