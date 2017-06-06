Mountain Stage
Nancy And Beth On Mountain Stage
The self-proclaimed "punk showbiz" duo Nancy And Beth makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Will & Grace comedian Megan Mullally and Friday Night Lights actress Stephanie Hunt bring this choreographed, bespectacled, Mae West-meets-folk vaudeville act to life.
Nancy And Beth's self-titled debut is out now via Hepursef Records. This performance includes a mix of covers from artists including Wynona Carr, Lou Rawls and Roebuck "Pops" Staples — and, yes, there's even a deadpan rendition of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her."
SET LIST
- "Fine Brown Frame"
- "Everybody"
- "Lovesick Blues"
- "Please Mr. Jailer"
- "Waiting For My Child"
- "I Don't Love Her"
- "Walking Stick"
- "You Let My Love Grow Cold"