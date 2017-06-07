TLC's Bopping Throwback 'Way Back' Gets Its Own House Party

If it's not already, TLC's "Way Back" should be on your summer playlists, a playful throwback to the R&B group's bopping beginnings, a carefree nostalgia trip that doesn't wear out its welcome.

With a new self-titled album, the group's first in 15 years, imminent, here's a video that sees TLC at a house party with friends, shouting out music legends (Prince, Marvin Gaye, James Brown), dancing in the backyard, on a rooftop - all before cutting away to Snoop Dogg's leaned-back verse. T-Boz's enviously cool jacket features patches of the dearly departed — Michael Jackson and TLC member Left Eye — while Chilli can still rock a crop top and baggy pants like no one's business.