Chico Mann And Captain Planet, 'Ya Te Toca' (Live)KCRW

Two of the biggest names in contemporary alternative Latin sounds — multi-instrumentalist and singer Chico Mann and producer Captain Planet — have joined forces for Night Visions, an album fusing Afro-Latin rhythms and dance-floor beats. Now based in Los Angeles, the pair visited KCRW for a lively in-studio performance with a full band.

SET LIST

  • "Ya Te Toca"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Chico Mann and Captain Planet's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

