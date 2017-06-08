Favorite Sessions
Chico Mann And Captain Planet, 'Ya Te Toca' (Live)KCRW
Two of the biggest names in contemporary alternative Latin sounds — multi-instrumentalist and singer Chico Mann and producer Captain Planet — have joined forces for Night Visions, an album fusing Afro-Latin rhythms and dance-floor beats. Now based in Los Angeles, the pair visited KCRW for a lively in-studio performance with a full band.
SET LIST
- "Ya Te Toca"
Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.
