Slowdive Fills A Shuffleboard Parlor With Shimmering Sound

Before a month-and-change ago, Slowdive hadn't released an album in 22 years. So you'd be forgiven for watching the band perform "Sugar For The Pill" and struggling to pin down what era you're in — especially since NPR Music plopped the group in a playfully retro Brooklyn shuffleboard parlor for the occasion.

In the early '90s, Slowdive dressed up shoegaze's hazy drift with jolts of energy and a chiming dream-pop shimmer. The band lasted only three albums before splitting up in 1995, at which point members Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell formed the more countrified Mojave 3. Now, after reuniting in 2014, it's back with a self-titled album that picks up where it left off — but, while it conjures many signifiers of '90s college radio, the band's return album freshens the project up, too, with bright, impeccable songcraft. A patient mid-tempo gem that's as hooky as it is hypnotic, "Sugar For The Pill" is a particular highlight, so it's a joy to watch the reconstituted band trot it out for this Field Recording, filmed at Royal Palms Shuffleboard in Brooklyn.

The band will be on tour through the summer and fall.

Slowdive Tour

Fri. June 16 – Sun. June 18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sat. July 1 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thurs. July 6 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

Fri. July 7 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sun. July 9 – Six Four Les Plages, France@ Pointu Festival

Fri. July 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

Sun. July 30 – Tahar Shi, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sat. Aug 19 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo Festival

Fri. 25 August – Switzerland @ Nox Orae Festival

Sat. Aug 27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Thu. Aug. 31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sept 2 – Milano, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Thu. Sept 7 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby Club

Fri. Sep 15 – Sat. 16 Sept – Angers, France @ Levitation Fest

Sun. Sep 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival

Fri. Sept 29 – Dortmund, Germany @Way Back When Festival

Sat. Sept 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset

Mon. Oct 2 – Warsaw, Poland - @ Palladium

Tues. Oct 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's

Weds. Oct 4 – Hamburg, Germany @Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Fri. Oct 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sat. Oct 7 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

Mon. Oct 9 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

Tues. Oct 10 – Manchester, UK @Albert Hall

Weds. Oct 11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

Fri. Oct 13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mon. Oct. 23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

Wed. Oct. 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

Thu. Oct. 26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Wed. Nov. 1 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

Sat. Nov. 4 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Sun. Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Tue. Nov. 7 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Wed. Nov. 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu. Nov. 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall

Fri. Nov. 10 – Toronto, ON @ CANADA @ Massey Hall

Sat. Nov. 11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

Sun. Nov. 12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

Tue. Nov. 14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise

Wed. Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Nov. 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head

Fri. Nov. 17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Credits

Producers: Annabel Edwards, Ben Naddaff-Hafrey; Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Editor: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Annabel Edwards, Mito Habe-Evans, Becky Lettenberger, Christopher Parks; Series Producer: Mito Habe-Evans; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks: Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund.