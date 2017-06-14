All Songs TV
Feel The Mysterious Ennui Of The Peacers' Psychedelic 'Staying Home'
The Peacers' new album, Introducing The Crimsmen, gargles psychedelic music like purple milk. It is weird as it is sweet, with short, reverb-heavy pop songs that subvert melodies with broken noises and chicken-fried guitar solos. The band collects some of San Francisco's modern psych scene — Mike Donovan (Sic Alps), Mike Shoun (Thee Oh Sees), Shayde Sartin (The Fresh & Onlys) and Bo Moore (Bozmo) — and spans gently strummed acoustic bummers and grizzled rockers.
"Staying Home" is the album's most realized and fully arranged track, a hangdog warble guided by a watery acoustic guitar, shuffled into existence by a spare drum kit crashing around Bo Moore's bleary-eyed croon. He repeats, "Dinner was a happening time / But now it's over," with resignation. Director William Keihn captures the song's mysterious ennui in a beautifully shot short film that flows freely from its two characters — "Grey" and "Pink" — plus a brief exchange with a stuffed dog, culminating in its burial and burning.
Introducing The Crimsmen comes out June 16 via Drag City.