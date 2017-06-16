Accessibility links

LeeAnn Ledgerwood, pictured on the cover of Simple Truth, is the featured guest on this week's Piano Jazz.

LeeAnn Ledgerwood, pictured on the cover of Simple Truth, is the featured guest on this week's Piano Jazz.

LeeAnn Ledgerwood On Piano Jazz

Pianist LeeAnn Ledgerwood studied at the Berklee College of Music alongside Branford Marsalis and Terence Blanchard. She became a protégée of Marian McPartland, who encouraged her to pursue a career in jazz. She was McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz in 1990. In this session Ledgerwood shows off her keen sense of style with "I Want To Talk About You." McPartland joins in for a duo version of "Broadway."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1990.

SET LIST

  • "Renewal" (Ledgerwood)
  • "Nardis" (Davis)
  • "Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)
  • "Maybe September" (Livingston, Evans, Faith)
  • "Miss Perfect" (Ledgerwood, Steig)
  • "I Want To Talk About You" (Eckstine)
  • "Free Piece" (Ledgerwood, McPartland)
  • "Portrait of LeeAnn Ledgerwood" (McPartland)
  • "Spring Street" (Ledgerwood)
  • "Broadway" (Bird, McRae, Woode)
Terence Blanchard On Piano Jazz

Terence Blanchard is the guest on this week's Piano Jazz.

The Grammy award-winning trumpeter and composer joins Marian McPartland to perform standards like "I Thought About You" with bassist Gary Mazzaroppi.

T.S. Monk On Piano Jazz

T.S. Monk performs at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition.

The percussionist dedicated this 1995 set with host Marian McPartland to his father, Thelonious Monk.

Carmen Cavallaro On Piano Jazz

Carmen Cavallaro performs in 1971.

The pianist's tender style created an ideal atmosphere for romantics everywhere. In this 1989 session, he solos on his arrangement of a Cole Porter medley.

David Amram On Piano Jazz

The prolific composer performs on piano, horn and a variety of flutes and whistles for this 1991 session.

Nnenna Freelon On Piano Jazz

The internationally-hailed vocalist surprises host Marian McPartland with a lyric to her original tune "Threnody."

Dorothy Donegan On Piano Jazz

Dorothy Donegan, pictured here with the Camp Robert Smalls swing band, is featured on this episode of Piano Jazz.

This week's episode remembers the flamboyant NEA Jazz Master with an early session from 1983.

Judy Roberts On Piano Jazz

Judy Roberts is featured on this week's episode of Piano Jazz.

One of Chicago's best-loved musicians joined Marian McPartland in front of a live audience at WAMC in 2003.

Joey DeFrancesco On Piano Jazz

Joey DeFrancesco performs on this week's Piano Jazz.

The now-essential organist was only 20 years old when he joined Marian McPartland in 1991.

Ahmad Jamal On Piano Jazz

Pianist Ahmad Jamal performs on this week's Piano Jazz.

One of the most popular stylists in contemporary jazz, the pianist joined Marian McPartland for a 1985 session.

Doug Wamble On Piano Jazz

Doug Wamble performs on this week's Piano Jazz.

The guitarist and vocalist joins Marian McPartland to perform standards from "St. Louis Blues" to "Naima."

