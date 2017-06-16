LeeAnn Ledgerwood On Piano Jazz

Pianist LeeAnn Ledgerwood studied at the Berklee College of Music alongside Branford Marsalis and Terence Blanchard. She became a protégée of Marian McPartland, who encouraged her to pursue a career in jazz. She was McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz in 1990. In this session Ledgerwood shows off her keen sense of style with "I Want To Talk About You." McPartland joins in for a duo version of "Broadway."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1990.

SET LIST