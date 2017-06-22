Accessibility links

Radiohead's New Video For 'Man Of War' Is Terrifying

Radiohead has shared a new video for the previously unreleased song, "Man Of War," a track originally recorded during the band's OK Computer sessions in the mid '90s. The video, from director Colin Read, bristles with fear and paranoia as a disheveled man struggles for his own sanity, strolling amiably through town by day, but chased by unseen forces at night. It's an unnerving, simply executed take on madness in an age of uncertainty.

"Man Of War" is one of three previously unreleased tracks Radiohead is including in a deluxe, 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer, OKNOTOK, due out tomorrow on XL Recordings. Earlier this month the band released a brilliant video for the song "I Promise." The third previously unreleased track is called "Lift."

