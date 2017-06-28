Accessibility links

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Sean Rowe performs on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Sean Rowe performs on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sean Rowe On Mountain Stage

Sean Rowe Mountain Stage

Acclaimed acoustic rocker Sean Rowe returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. While a teen in New York, Rowe discovered the aged and toned soul of Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf, as well as the well-produced spectacles of Marvin Gaye, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley. Flash-forward some years, and that inspiration has steeped long enough to bring about the thunderous blues-folk and soulful, gravelly booms of Rowe's own music.

Rowe's latest release is New Lore, out now on Anti- Records. For this 2016 performance, he's joined by Eric Margan on bass guitar and the backing vocals of Cara May Gorman and The Sea The Sea's Mira Stanley (who happens to be the talented daughter of Mountain Stage bandleader Ron Sowell).

SET LIST

  • "Madman"
  • "Old Black Dodge"
  • "Shine My Diamond Ring"
  • "1952 Vincent Black Lightning"
