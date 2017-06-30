Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Duke Jordan on Piano Jazz
This episode of Piano Jazz remembers one of the great innovators of the bebop style: pianist Duke Jordan (1922 — 2006). He's perhaps best known for his innovative work with Charlie Parker's legendary 1947 quintet, and he played with a number of other legends, including Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins and Sonny Stitt. Jordan joined host Marian McPartland in 1980 for a session including duets on "Groovin' High" and his original "Jordu."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 1980.
SET LIST
- "I Should Care" (Stordahl, Weston, Cahn)
- "I'll Remember April" (Raye, DePaul, Johnston)
- "Two Loves" (Jordan)
- "Out Of Nowhere" (Heyman, Green)
- "How Deep Is The Ocean" (Berlin)
- "Jordu" (Jordan)
- "Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Arlen, Mercer)
- "Groovin' High" (Gillespie, Parker)