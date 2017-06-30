Duke Jordan on Piano Jazz

This episode of Piano Jazz remembers one of the great innovators of the bebop style: pianist Duke Jordan (1922 — 2006). He's perhaps best known for his innovative work with Charlie Parker's legendary 1947 quintet, and he played with a number of other legends, including Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins and Sonny Stitt. Jordan joined host Marian McPartland in 1980 for a session including duets on "Groovin' High" and his original "Jordu."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1980.

